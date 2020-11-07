Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday November 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, November 7, 2020:

There have been 81,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,003 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 70,086 people recovered from the virus while 3,209 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,305,836 of which 47,074 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 255,809. The country has 10,436 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 275 in British Columbia, 352 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 96 in Manitoba, 3,209 in Ontario, 6,403 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added another couple of cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 458 confirmed cases. Of those, nine are active and 396 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks – one Carleton Place, two in Brockville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added eight new cases Friday to bring the total to 676 confirmed positive cases. There were four in Cornwall, two in SD&G and two in Prescott-Russell. Of those, 188 are active and 462 are resolved. There are nine people in hospital, one of them in ICU. There have been 26 deaths. There are four active institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Thursday). Testing increased by 488 to 76,495.

As part of the COVID-19 response framework the Ontario government set out for imposing restrictions, rhe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the “green-prevent” category. The new rules came into effect at midnight this morning (Saturday). To the east, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is in the “yellow-protect” category which the local medical officer of health says “doesn’t mean much more” as far as guidelines. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has rescinded his Section 22 order.

An election judge in Missouri worked a 15 hour shift at the polls despite testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30. She died in her sleep. The judge worked next to nine other judges at the precinct and more than 1,800 people voted there.

Nunavut has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A rapid response team has been sent to a community along Hudson Bay where a patient is in isolation along with their family. They are all doing well.

