Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday November 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, November 2, 2020:

There have been 76,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 977 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 65,581 people recovered from the virus while 3,145 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,147,060 of which 23,933 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 236,841. The country has 10,179 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 263 in British Columbia, 323 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 75 in Manitoba, 3,145 in Ontario, 6,272 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 453 confirmed cases. There are 22 active cases and 378 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (three active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (three active) and Lanark County East (11 active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three institutional outbreaks – two in Brockville and one in Smiths Falls. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 607 confirmed cases with 193 active and 395 resolved. There are seven people in hospital, two of them in ICU. Nineteen people have died. There are four active institutional outbreaks. Testing total stands at 74,328. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 431 cases (132 active), SD&G 105 cases (31 active) and Cornwall 71 cases (30 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

As her COVID-19 test came back negative, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is urging Canadians to download the COVID Alert app. It’s what alerted her to a potential exposure on the weekend.

Quebec had 965 new cases on Sunday and 26 new deaths. The province continues to lead the country in deaths (6,272) and infections (106,981) from COVID-19.

