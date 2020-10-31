Time to ‘fall back’ as Daylight Saving Time ends

BROCKVILLE – You’ll get an extra hour of sleep tonight (Saturday) as we ‘fall back’ for winter.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend across many areas of Canada and right here in Leeds-Grenville.

Saskatchewan is the exception which stays on standard time year-round.

Make sure to turn your clocks and watches back one hour before you go to bed tonight (Saturday).

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.