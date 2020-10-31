Time to ‘fall back’ as Daylight Saving Time ends

Posted on October 31, 2020 by in Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport // 0 Comments

The clock tower in downtown Prescott, Ont. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – You’ll get an extra hour of sleep tonight (Saturday) as we ‘fall back’ for winter.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend across many areas of Canada and right here in Leeds-Grenville.

Saskatchewan is the exception which stays on standard time year-round.

Make sure to turn your clocks and watches back one hour before you go to bed tonight (Saturday).

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.