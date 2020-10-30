Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday October 30, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, October 30, 2020:

There have been 73,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 934 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 63,123 people recovered from the virus while 3,118 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,026,999 of which 40,074 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 228,542. The country has 10,074 deaths from the virus – 262 in British Columbia, 318 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 62 in Manitoba, 3,118 in Ontario, 6,214 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

Eight new cases were reported Thursday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area, bringing the regional total to 452 confirmed cases. There are 21 active cases and 378 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (three active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (11 active). The total number of deaths is 53.

Halloween is still cancelled in Westport. The village in northwestern Leeds-Grenville had initially cancelled door-to-door trick-or-treating after concerns from locals and businesses. Council revisited its decision last week and still came to the same conclusion. “The decision was difficult for council and for the members of the public who had plant to head out in Westport on Saturday night,” Mayor Robin Jones wrote in a post on her website.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 30 cases Wednesday – 10 in the City of Cornwall, 19 Prescott-Russell and one in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 601 confirmed cases. Another person died, bringing that total to 19. There are seven people hospitalized, of which two are in intensive care (ICU). Of all cases, 196 are active and 386 are resolved. There are four active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 396 to 73,899.

While the number of cases in Ontario continues to climb, modelling suggests the province may avoid the worst of the second wave. But roughly 800-1,100 cases a day will likely happen for the next month or so. Over the least three weeks, the province has seen a 56 per cent increase of people hospitalized from the virus, but that too is slowing.

A medical adviser for the Public Health Agency of Canada says folding a federal election would be possible but it would be challenging during the pandemic. Barbara Raymond testified before a House of Commons committee and says Elections Canada can learn from the two recent by-elections.

A large cruise ship ban in Canadian waters has been extended until at least the end of February 2021.

Daily Shield hand sanitizer is being pulled from store shelves as Health Canada has expended a recall notice. The product doesn’t have enough ethanol to kill germs properly and it also has methanol, which can cause health issues.

Spain is keeping its national state of emergency in place until May 2021. The state of emergency imposes a curfew and allows various regions of the country to close their borders.

An event that welcomes thousands of runners to the capital each year, Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend will not be holding an in-person event in May 2021, according to CTV News, citing a spokesperson for the event. This will be the second time the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. This year it was a virtual event instead.

