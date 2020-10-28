Chemical spill at Brockville 3M plant

BROCKVILLE – City police say emergency officials are dealing with a chemical spill at the 3M plant on California Avenue in Brockville.

Employees were evacuated this morning (Wednesday) and the street remains closed this afternoon.

The Cornwall Fire Department was called around 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the firefighters association.

Crews are on scene at a incident on California Ave. Waltham rd. is closed between Crocker Cres & California Ave. Please avoid the area — Brockville FF’s (@BrockvilleFFs) October 28, 2020

This morning, @ONFireMarshal received a call of a Hazardous Materials incident in Brockville. Our provincial hazmat team from @OttFire and our EPRU have been dispatched to support @BrockvilleFire. More details will be provided later. — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) October 28, 2020

“The spill has been contained to one room. A hazmat team from Ottawa Fire is on scene to deal with the spill,” police said.

Officials have not said what the chemical was or how much was spilled.