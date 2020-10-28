Chemical spill at Brockville 3M plant

Posted on October 28, 2020 by in Brockville, News // 0 Comments

(Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – City police say emergency officials are dealing with a chemical spill at the 3M plant on California Avenue in Brockville.

Employees were evacuated this morning (Wednesday) and the street remains closed this afternoon.

The Cornwall Fire Department was called around 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the firefighters association.

“The spill has been contained to one room. A hazmat team from Ottawa Fire is on scene to deal with the spill,” police said.

Officials have not said what the chemical was or how much was spilled.

Thumbs Up(2)Thumbs Down(1)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.