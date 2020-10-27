Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 27, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 27, 2020:

There have been 71,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 851 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 60,839 people recovered from the virus while 3,099 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,937,423 of which 17,603 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 220,213. The country has 9,973 deaths from the virus – 259 in British Columbia, 307 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 55 in Manitoba, 3,099 in Ontario, 6,153 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 13 new cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 439 confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 369 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central (three active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (nine active). There has been one more death – the person who had been battled COVID-19 in ICU at Brockville General Hospital – bringing the total to 53.

An outbreak has been declared at a second Brockville nursing home. A staff member at St. Lawrence College has tested positive. Chartwell Wedgewood retirement home declared an outbreak on Friday after a resident tested positive for the virus.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 28 cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 550 confirmed cases regionally. There are seven new cases in the City of Cornwall, one in SD&G and 20 in Prescott-Russell. Of those, 225 active and 308 resolved. There are seven people in hospital, two of those are in ICU. There are five institutional outbreaks – two in Cornwall. Testing increased by 339 to 72,404.

The Ontario government will release its 2020 budget on Nov. 5 with a three year outlook. Finance Minister Rod Phillips announced the date during the COVID-19 media briefing at Queen’s Park. A multi-year budget will come by the end of March 2021.

The so-called red zone lockdown in Quebec – shutting gyms and bars – has been extended for another four weeks. Quebec had another 808 cases on Monday and 10 more deaths.

B.C. has put new COVID-19 restrictions in place. Gatherings are now just the immediate household plus a so-called “safe six” guests – but in some cases six may be too many, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

The four federal Opposition parties have come together to launch a probe into how the Trudeau Liberals handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths from the coronavirus south of the border are on the rise again. The number of deaths per day has risen 10 per cent in the past two weeks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.