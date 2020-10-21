Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 21, 2020:

There have been 65,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 821 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 56,606 people recovered from the virus while 3,053 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,714,326 of which 24,129 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 203,688. The country has 9,794 deaths from the virus – 254 in British Columbia, 293 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 42 in Manitoba, 3,053 in Ontario, 6,055 in Quebec, three in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another three cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 421 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active and 353 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (six active). There have been 52 deaths to date.

LGL Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart has issued a Section 22 class order that enforces self-isolation for confirmed or probable cases or close contacts identified by the health unit. A positive case has to isolate for 10 days while close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days. The order comes into effect at 3 p.m. today (Oct. 21).

A person at Oxford-on-Rideau Elementary School, six kilometers southwest of Kemptville, tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was identified over the weekend and Upper Canada District School Board and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit were able to identify all the high risk contacts. Neither the school board nor the health unit would say whether the positive case was a student or staff member. UCDSB spokesman April Scott-Clarke deferred to the ministry, saying the information would be reported in 24-48 hours. The school board says the health unit has advised it that there’s no need to close the school or change routines.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region added another 12 cases on Tuesday to bring the region total to 447 confirmed cases, 152 active and 281 resolved. There was another death, bringing the total deaths to 14. There are five people are in hospital, one more than the previous day, and one in ICU. There are five institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 708 to 70,071.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the EOHU is holding more briefings with reporters. Instead of Mondays and Thursdays, the health unit is now holding news conferences on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Quebec added another 877 cases on Tuesday, 33 more people in hospital and five people died from the virus.

Via Rail is introducing some of its service in Western Canada. It announced that exclusive intercity trips between Winnipeg and Vancouver will start Dec. 11.

Canada’s chief public health officer says fake news about COVID-19 is spreading faster than the virus. Dr. Theresa Tam says false information, like the establishment of COVID confinement camps, can’t be allowed to undermine the effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not be taking his kids trick-or-treating. The COVID-19 hot spots include Ottawa where health officials have said it’s too dangerous to be going door-to-door collecting candy.

A wedding in Calgary led to at least 49 cases of COVID-19. Alberta health officials haven’t said how big the wedding was but intensive contact tracing is underway.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.