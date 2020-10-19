Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday October 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, October 19, 2020:

There have been 64,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 658 (or 1.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 55,371 people recovered from the virus while 3,046 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,658,413 of which 23,609 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 198,148. The country has 9,760 deaths from the virus – 251 in British Columbia, 288 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 40 in Manitoba, 3,046 in Ontario, 6,038 in Quebec, three in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 412 confirmed cases, nine active and 351 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (one active). There have been 52 deaths to date.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 409 confirmed cases, 134 active and 262 resolved. Five people are in hospital, one in ICU. There have been 12 deaths and five institutional outbreaks. Testing total is 69,560.

York Region is started its modified Stage 2 restrictions today, joining Ottawa, Toronto and Peel. It already imposed tighter restrictions on nursing homes over the weekend.

New Brunswick has recorded its third COVID-19 death since the pandemic began in March. The person in their 60s died Sunday at a special care home in Moncton, which is currently dealing with an outbreak.

An outbreak has been declared at a meat processing facility in Surrey, B.C. where 13 staff members at J&L Beef tested positive for the virus.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asks Americans to stick safety measures such as mask wearing. The U.S. leads the world with just over 8.1 million infections and nearly 220,000 deaths.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.