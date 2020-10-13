Pedestrian identified in King Street West crash

BROCKVILLE – City police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision at the intersection of King Street West and Clarissa Street on Saturday morning (Oct. 10).

They say 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin was crossing Clarissa Street around 11:20 a.m. — at the exact moment a crash happened at the intersection.

A Hyundai SUV came out of the Metro property and crossed the path of a westbound Honda Civic.

The force of the crash flipped the SUV on its side and it hit the Motahedin as she was crossing the street.

“Despite the lifesaving efforts of an off duty Brockville firefighter and paramedics, Motahedin passed away as a result of her injuries received,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie said.

The investigation is ongoing and so far charges have not been laid.