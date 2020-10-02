Aquatarium gets nod as safe travel destination

Posted on October 2, 2020

The Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in a July 2018 file photo. The Aquatarium has received recognition for being a safe travel destination, joining about 185 other attractions in Ontario. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – The city’s Aquatarium has been given a stamp of approval for upholding high standards of health and safety, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aquatarium received the internationally recognized Safe Travels Stamp from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

TIAO CEO Beth Potter says more Canadians are looking closer to home as they rediscover their own provinces.

The health and safety standards are set out by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Roughly 185 Ontario attractions are on the Safe Travels Stamp list, including Rockport Boat Lines.

