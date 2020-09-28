Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday September 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, September 28, 2020:

There have been 49,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 491 (or 1.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 42,796 people recovered from the virus while 2,839 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,808,226 of which 65,061 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 153,125. The country has 9,268 deaths from the virus – 230 in British Columbia, 261 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Manitoba, 2,839 in Ontario, 5,825 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 378 confirmed cases. Eleven cases are active and 315 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 253 confirmed positive cases. Forty-eight are active and 193 are resolved. There are two people in hospital and 12 deaths to date. Testing is at 55,788. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 161 cases (28 active), SD&G 62 cases (18 active) and Cornwall 30 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

A pop-up drive-through testing center will open Tuesday (Sept. 29) in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the public works garage at the north end of Sophia Street. Another is taking place today at the same time at the Gananoque Arena. You need to have a mask and present your health card and driver’s licence.

Despite new gathering rules, hundreds of modified cars and people showed up in Wasaga Beach for a car show Saturday night. The O.P.P. had to temporarily cut off access to the town to only locals in order to hold back the crowds. Some tickets were given out and cars seized.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says people need to be wary of rising cases and more people in hospital. Quebec had 896 new cases on Sunday while Ontario had 491.

The world surpassed one million deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, based on numbers from John Hopkins University.

If downhill skiing is in your plans this winter, you will have to wear a face mask on chair lifts and gondolas. That’s according to some Canadian ski resort operators. Medical experts say the chance of transmitting the virus is extremely low while skiing but the risk is more when inside a gondola car or warming up at the ski lodge.

