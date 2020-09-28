Money to get Leeds-Grenville businesses better web presence

In this August 2015, file photo, King Street West in downtown Prescott, Ont. Prescott is one of 13 lower-tier municipalities to partner with the county to have a program help local businesses gain a better presence on the web. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

SPENCERVILLE – The 13 lower-tier municipalities in Leeds-Grenville have partnered with the county to get their local businesses a better presence online.

A Digital Main Street grant of $127,345 will pay for five groups of people, who will help downtown businesses get a better footprint on the web.

Those improvements include better Google search results, social media presence and basic website and e-commerce setup.

The service will be free for local businesses.

The partnership was officially launched Friday in Spencerville.

Warden Pat Sayeau says with the pandemic it is important for business to have options to “remain sustainable during this economic crisis.”

