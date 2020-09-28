Money to get Leeds-Grenville businesses better web presence

SPENCERVILLE – The 13 lower-tier municipalities in Leeds-Grenville have partnered with the county to get their local businesses a better presence online.

A Digital Main Street grant of $127,345 will pay for five groups of people, who will help downtown businesses get a better footprint on the web.

Those improvements include better Google search results, social media presence and basic website and e-commerce setup.

The service will be free for local businesses.

The partnership was officially launched Friday in Spencerville.

Warden Pat Sayeau says with the pandemic it is important for business to have options to “remain sustainable during this economic crisis.”