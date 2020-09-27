Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday September 27, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, September 27, 2020:

There have been 49,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 435 (or 0.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 42,507 people recovered from the virus while 2,837 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,765,717 of which 68,040 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 151,671. The country has 9,262 deaths from the virus – 230 in British Columbia, 261 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Manitoba, 2,837 in Ontario, 5,821 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 378 confirmed cases. Eleven cases are active and 315 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 253 confirmed positive cases. Forty-eight are active and 193 are resolved. There are two people in hospital and 12 deaths to date. Testing is at 55,788. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 161 cases (28 active), SD&G 62 cases (18 active) and Cornwall 30 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

Quebec experienced its highest single-day increase since May on Saturday with 698 new cases. There are seven new deaths. The province has the highest number of infections at 71,521.

Toronto’s public health officer has ordered the shut down of three downtown restaurants and plans to serve a fourth with papers. It comes after contact tracing showed people with COVID-19 were employed at one or more of the facilities.

Britain has the worst death toll in Europe. But that didn’t stop thousands of people – many not wearing masks – from protesting lockdowns and social distancing in Trafalgar Square.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.