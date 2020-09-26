Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday September 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, September 26, 2020:

There have been 48,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 409 (or 0.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 42,169 people recovered from the virus while 2,837 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,722,479 of which 65,227 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 150,456. The country has 9,255 deaths from the virus – 230 in British Columbia, 261 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Manitoba, 2,837 in Ontario, 5,814 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

Two more cases were added Friday for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region to bring the regional total to 378 confirmed cases. Eleven cases are active and 315 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

Ten new cases were reported Friday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, bringing the regional total to 253 confirmed positive cases. Seven of them are in South Glengarry and the other three are in The Nation. Forty-eight are active and 193 are resolved. There are two people in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 1,100 to 55,788.

The province is increasing restrictions surrounding alcohol as it sees a surge in cases. Bars and restaurants and food and drink establishments won’t be able to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. and consuming alcohol must stop at midnight until 9 a.m., including employees. They must also be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. except for takeout or delivery. All strip clubs are closed. While private social gatherings have been a source of virus transmission, the province says there are “outbreak clusters” connected to these establishments especially in people 20-39 years old. The amended order took effect at 12:01 a.m. this morning (Saturday).

The Ontario government is putting $741 million towards clearing the backlog of surgeries created by the pandemic, including those for cancer, heart and cataracts. The money will also help the health care system manage surges and outbreaks of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a 20 million dose deal with AstraZeneca. The federal government now has deals with all six vaccine candidates. Trudeau also announced $440 million to the Vaccine Global Access Facility to buy vaccine for Canada as well as poorer countries.

Via Rail has postponed resuming its long distance trains, the Canadian and the Ocean. They were originally supposed to start again Nov. 1. Give the second wave showing up in some parts of the country, it says that current sanitary conditions would not allow for a safe service offering, given the length of the trips and close proximity between employees and passengers.

Another festive event has been shelved due to coronavirus. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train won’t be rolling across Canada this fall due to the pandemic. The train, covered in lights and featuring live performers, raised money for local food banks. Instead, CP will be making donations directly and holding a virtual concert.

Buckingham Palace is taking a hit from coronavirus. Because of a lack of tourists, the Royal Family is facing a $45 million loss. There’s also a shortfall in money for upkeep to the state-owned house, meaning repairs to heating, plumbing and wiring may have to wait.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.