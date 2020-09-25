Kemptville school temporarily closed due to coronavirus-related staff shortage

KEMPTVILLE – A Kemptville Catholic school that was the site of a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a staff member earlier this week has been closed for one day.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario posted on Facebook Thursday that there are now two confirmed cases and that isolation measures have led to a staff shortage.

Holy Cross Catholic School is only expected to be closed for one day.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit spokesman Susan Healey told Brockville Newswatch there have been changes in the level of risk to students and staff.

“As the investigation has evolved and more information has become available, some students and staff that were initially identified as low risk are now being identified as high risk. The health unit has been in contact with all staff and parents/guardians of students whose level of risk has changed to provide updated guidance,” Healey said in an email.

Staff or parents/guardians can contact the health unit school team at 1-866-236-0123 for more information.

