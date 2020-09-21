Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday September 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, September 21, 2020:

There have been 46,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 365 (or 0.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 40,968 people recovered from the virus while 2,827 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,548,590 of which 37,671 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 143,649. The country has 9,217 deaths from the virus – 223 in British Columbia, 255 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,827 in Ontario, 5,802 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region is at 369 confirmed cases. Three are active and 314 have recovered. Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region is at 223 confirmed positive cases. Twenty-eight are active and 183 are resolved. There is one person in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing is at 50,303.

The first couple of confirmed cases in Nunavut have been confirmed but they won’t be counted in the northern territory because they involve miners who came to the area and are not from Nunavut. The region’s medical officer of health says there doesn’t appear to be any transmission within the mine site.

About 125,000 bikers are in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. for the annual BikeFest rally and – like the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota last month – many are choosing not to wear masks. While cases and deaths are rising in Missouri, one biker participating says nothing in the world would stop them from riding.

