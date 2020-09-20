Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday September 20, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, September 20, 2020:

There have been 46,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 407 (or 0.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 40,777 people recovered from the virus while 2,826 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,508,463 of which 42,778 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 142,774. The country has 9,211 deaths from the virus – 223 in British Columbia, 255 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,826 in Ontario, 5,797 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region is at 369 confirmed cases. Three are active and 314 have recovered. Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region is at 223 confirmed positive cases. Twenty-eight are active and 183 are resolved. There is one person in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing is at 50,303. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

With another day of new cases over 400, Premier Doug Ford has rolled back private gathering numbers province-wide. Read more by clicking here.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested negative for novel coronavirus but will continue to work from home until later this month. He was a close contact to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who tested positive. An O’Toole spokesperson says the symptoms are mild.

Health care workers in Canada contracting the coronavirus were almost twice the world average. The Canadian Institute for Health Information says the average was around 20 per cent by late July – compared to 10 per cent of global infections in health care workers, according to the World Health Organization.

Members of the U.S. vaccine task force are worried that people might hesitate to get a vaccine if it’s pushed through by the Trump administration and available before the November federal election.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.