Private gathering limits rolled back Ontario-wide

TORONTO – A day after introducing reduced private gathering limits in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford has rolled back private gathering limits across the province.

“Folks, the alarm bells are ringing,” Ford said in a Saturday morning news conference as he noted that the province saw yet another day with new cases at more than 400.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says with people going back to work and kids going back to school, Ontario can’t undo the progress that’s been made.

Effective immediately (11 a.m. Saturday), informal, private indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, down from 50, and 25 for outdoors, reduced from 100, for the next 28 days.

Those found attending illegal private gatherings will face a $750 fine and organizers, a minimum $10,000 ticket.

Premier Ford says the rollback is geared toward the “wild parties” people are hosting.

The limits don’t apply to “staffed businesses” like restaurants, bars, movie theaters and banquet halls.