Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday September 18, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, September 18, 2020:

There have been 45,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 293 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 40,424 people recovered from the virus while 2,825 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,433,697 of which 37,624 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 140,867. The country has 9,200 deaths from the virus – 220 in British Columbia, 254 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,825 in Ontario, 5,791 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added another case Thursday to bring the region to 369 confirmed cases. Of those, three are active and 314 have recovered. Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

Three new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region Thursday to bring the total to 223 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 28 are active and 183 are resolved. There is now one person in hospital – a 92 year old. There have been 12 deaths to date. The previous outbreak at Dundas Manor in Winchester is over. Testing increased by 862 to 49,329.

Private gatherings in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa have been rolled back to 25 people outdoors (previously 100) and 10 indoors (previously 50) effective today (Friday). Premier Doug Ford says the fines for breaking the rules are the stiffest in Canada. A host of an oversize gathering will face a minimum $10,000 fine. “We will throw the book at you if you break the rules,” Ford said. The limits won’t apply to movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, bars and convention centers.

Quebec’s health minister is asking people to show restraint this weekend and not hold parties and gatherings that break public health guidelines. The minister is hoping the province can get cases under control after sharp increases in some areas.

British Columbia is one of the first places in the world to use a mouth rinse gargle test for COVID-19, making it easier to check kids for the virus.

The 2021 world junior hockey championship will be held in Edmonton at Rogers Place without any fans due to the pandemic. No dates have been set for the event. It was originally supposed to be held from Boxing Day until Jan. 5, 2021.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.