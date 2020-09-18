Leeds-Grenville hospitals receive nearly $1.4M for upkeep

BROCKVILLE – Two hospitals in Leeds-Grenville will be getting a combined total of nearly $1.4 million from the provincial government.

The Brockville General Hospital is getting the bulk of the money at nearly $1 million.

The Kemptville District Hospital will get just over $425,000.

Just outside Leeds-Grenville, the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital receives nearly $924,000.

The money is part of the $175 million Ontario Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund for 129 hospitals to address critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance to buildings.

The province released the funding on Monday. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed to Newswatch on Tuesday that Brockville and Kemptville were getting money but the actual amounts were held back by MPP Steve Clark’s office until a Brockville photo-op today.