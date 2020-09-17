BROCKVILLE – For the second time this week, there’s a chance we could see some frost tonight (Thursday).

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Leeds-Grenville just after 3 p.m. as temperature goes down to +1 tonight. Friday, Saturday and Sunday don’t look any better with lows right around the freezing mark.

Patchy frost is expected tonight into Friday morning so make sure to cover up cold-sensitive plants and trees. Widespread frost is almost assured for Friday night.

A frost advisory is issued when the temperature is expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

The first frost advisory of the season was issued Monday.