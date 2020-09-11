Smile Cookie campaign to benefit Brockville hospital foundation

BROCKVILLE – Local Tim Hortons coffee shop owners are gearing up for an annual campaign that will benefit the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.

The Smile Cookie campaign runs from Sept. 14-20 and owners will be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the $1 cookies to support BGH.

“We’re so excited Smile Cookie is back for its 24th year,” the Brockville ownership group said in a statement. “Communities coming together during these difficult times is more important than ever. We are excited to continue working with the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation in support of Brockville General Hospital, to raise as much as possible to support a Mental Health Initiative at Brockville General Hospital,” the Joyce Group added.

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $9.8 million for charities across Canada and $22,670 in Brockville for two blanket warmers at the hospital.