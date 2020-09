MAITLAND – Three people are arrested and charged after a drug bust, north of Maitland.

Provincial police searched a home on Meadowview Drive, on the north side of Highway 401, Wednesday.

They seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammo, crystal meth and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man from Augusta Township, a 31-year-old woman from Perth and a 29-year-old man from Brockville are charged.