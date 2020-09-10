Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 10, 2020:

There have been 43,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 149 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 39,332 people recovered from the virus while 2,813 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,188,667 of which 20,062 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 134,294. The country has 9,155 deaths from the virus – 213 in British Columbia, 248 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,813 in Ontario, 5,771 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region saw no changes in COVID-19 stats on Wednesday. There are 366 lab-confirmed cases, of which 313 have recovered. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart told Lake 88 Wednesday that most of the recent cases were part of two household clusters and most have recovered. There have been 52 deaths to date.

Two more cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area – this time in Clarence-Rockland – on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 205 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 19 are active and 174 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 891 to 44,176.

Montreal has recently experienced roughly 20 coronavirus outbreaks, including one in a daycare and two more in schools, prompting health officials to ask people to be prudent about their social activities.

A possible case of re-infection in Nova Scotia. Officials say it involves a home care nurse who fell ill in May and recovered. The latest test results are inconclusive and a federal health lab is working with the province to confirm whether it’s a re-infection.

People taking the ferry in B.C. will not longer be able to self-isolate in their vehicles during trips. Transport Canada rescinded the flexibility of allowing people to stay in their cars which started during the height of the pandemic.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.