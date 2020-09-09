Brockville teen missing

Update 1 p.m. Wednesday: Brockville police report that Gilmour has been located.

BROCKVILLE – City police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing Brockville teenager.

Autumn Gilmour, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday night (Sept. 8) around 7 p.m.

She is described as 5-foot-1, a thin build, with dirty blonde shoulder-length hair.

When she went missing she as wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap.

If you see her, call your local police department.