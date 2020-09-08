Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 8, 2020:

Public Health Ontario did not report numbers on the Labour Day Monday. The next update is today (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. Recap: There have been 43,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, 38,958 people recovered and 2,813 have died. Total tested is 3,126,408.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 365 confirmed positive cases of which five are active, 309 are resolved and 52 people have died. (The next update to statistics won’t be until Tuesday afternoon)

Federal Public Health did not update stats due to the Labour Day holiday. Recap: Canada’s coronavirus case total is 131,895. The country has 9,145 deaths from the virus.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 200 confirmed positive cases, 20 are active and 168 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. Testing stands at 42,750. (The next update to statistics won’t be until Tuesday afternoon)

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, is warning people to renew their COVID-19 vigilance because cases of the virus are going up again. The average number of cases per day went up 25 per cent last week compared to the previous week.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.