Brockville sees big jump in hiring intentions: ManpowerGroup

BROCKVILLE – As the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, job prospects are expected to improve heading into the final months of 2020 but they won’t be as good as they were last year, according to ManpowerGroup.

The agency is out today (Sept. 8) with its employment outlook survey for October through December.

Across Canada, it says the net employment outlook is plus 6 per cent. That’s up 15 per cent from the previous three months but is still below the hiring intentions during October to December of last year by 6 per cent.

For Ontario, the regional net outlook is plus 10 per cent.

For Brockville, at plus 9 per cent, the net employment outlook is near the Ontario average. The city’s outlook took a big jump at plus 22 per cent compared to hiring intentions between July and September and is slightly under what the outlook was like for October through December last year at minus 2 per cent.

The city is seeing fewer businesses surveyed planning cutbacks and more are keeping their staffing levels as is, compared to the national average.

As for your best bets for a job, ManpowerGroup says the biggest job growth is in public administration, transportation and public utilities.