Wrong way at Brockville drive-through

BROCKVILLE – Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a pickup truck with a lot of damage after it went the wrong way through a city coffee shop drive-through.

Brockville police say the driver of a grey Dodge Ram pickup entered the exit of the Starbucks at 1981 Parkedale Avenue just before noon on Sunday (Aug. 30).

Police say when the driver tried to get out of their predicament by backing up they ended up connecting the passenger side of the truck with the side of the building.

“The vehicle should have significant damage to the passenger side,” police said.

Call Const. Mike Noonon at 613-342-0127 extension 6089 if you have any information.

The driver could face a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.