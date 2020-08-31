Three month Highway 401 construction starts Tuesday near Mallorytown

MALLORYTOWN – If you have to travel Highway 401 near Mallorytown, expect daily delays over the next three months, starting tomorrow (Sept. 1).

Coco Paving will be doing culvert and pavement work as well as rock scaling from just west of the Mallorytown Road exit to slightly east of the County Road 2 exit near Brockville.

The company will also be paving Mallorytown Road at Highway 401 and the eastbound on-ramp, the access ramps for the 1000 Islands Parkway and the ramps at County Road 2 near Brockville.

The first phase of work starts tomorrow and will go until Nov. 27. The second part of the project will be done from mid-May until the end of June 2021.

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township says there will be both short-term and long-term lane closures during those times.

The Ontario government is paying $3,920,000 for the work. Coco Paving was the lowest of four bidders for the project.