Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 31, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 31, 2020:

There have been 42,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 112 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,204 people recovered from the virus while 2,810 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,941,245 of which 23,880 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 127,940. The country has 9,117 deaths from the virus – 204 in British Columbia, 237 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 2,810 in Ontario, 5,758 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 366 confirmed positive cases. There are nine active community cases. The number of deaths and recoveries remains at 52 and 304. (Health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 194 confirmed positive cases, of which 14 are active and 169 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing stands at 39,630.

The number of confirmed cases across the world has now topped 25 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads all countries with 5.9 million cases. Over 842,000 people have died.

