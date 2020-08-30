Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 30, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 30, 2020:

There have been 42,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 148 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,126 people recovered from the virus while 2,809 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,916,275 of which 29,491 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 127,673. The country has 9,113 deaths from the virus – 204 in British Columbia, 237 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 2,809 in Ontario, 5,755 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 366 confirmed positive cases. There are nine active community cases. The number of deaths and recoveries remains at 52 and 304. (Health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 194 confirmed positive cases, of which 14 are active and 169 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing stands at 39,630.

While a survey shows most Vancouver parents want to have their kids back in class full-time, some are uneasy about doing so. The Vancouver School Board is working on an alternate transition strategy ahead of the start of school on Sept. 10.

Quebec had it largest spike in cases since late July with 156 new infections at five deaths reported Saturday. It comes two days after French-language schools opened. Roughly 20 teachers from a high school are in quarantine after two tested positive for the virus. The teachers who were positive had been in the school for prep work before classes started and haven’t been back since, according to CTV Montreal.

What may be the first documented case of COVID-19 reinfection in the United States involves a 25-year-old man from Nevada. The man had the virus in April, recovered, and then was positive in June. He was sicker the second time and required a hospital stay.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.