Steroids seized in Brockville traffic stop

BROCKVILLE – Two Montreal residents are facing charges after police say they found a cache of steroids during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Leeds County O.P.P. found the vehicle in a gas station in Brockville after it blew by an officer parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around the lunch hour.

The officer put on his emergency lights but the car sped away, police said.

After it was found at the city gas station, the car was impounded for stunt driving and during the suspects’ arrest, the passenger was confrontational, police added.

They also seized a “quantity of various suspected steroids.”

A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old from Montreal are each facing charges of obstruction, drug trafficking and racing a motor vehicle. One of the accused faces an additional charge of threats.