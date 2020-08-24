Motorcyclist killed in crash near Kemptville

PELTONS CORNERS – A motorcycle rider is dead after a two vehicle crash, southeast of Kemptville.

Provincial police say 72-year-old Lui Hrobelsky of North Grenville died after a collision at the intersection of South Gower Drive and Pelton Road late Sunday morning.

South Gower Drive is a main county road (County Road 22) while Pelton Road is a gravel side road.

Grenville County O.P.P. say Hrobelsky was thrown from the bike in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.