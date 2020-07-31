Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 31, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 31, 2020:

There have been 39,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 89 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 34,906 people recovered from the virus while 2,772 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,141,939 of which 28,267 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 115,799. The country has 8,929 deaths from the virus – 194 in British Columbia, 195 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,772 in Ontario, 5,673 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

There was no change in cases Thursday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Another case in Prescott-Russell was added Thursday as the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region hit 177 confirmed cases with 156 resolved – two more resolved cases than the previous day. Testing went up by 548 to 28,704. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date.

The province announced that most students will return to school in September five days a week while some high schools will be on an adapted model. Read that story here.

Students in Manitoba won’t have to wear masks when they go back to class in September but they will have to keep at least two meters apart.

People in Western Canada planning a winter vacation with Air Transat will get a full refund after the airline cancelled all its flight to tropical destinations at the U.S. this winter.

A $600 weekly unemployment benefit for Americans expires today and it wasn’t extended yesterday by the U.S. Senate. Talks between Republicans and Democrats are at a standstill but both agree more aid is needed.

Americans heading to Alaska through Canada will be given a special tag to hang from their rear-view mirror for their trip. It’s among the rules the Canada Border Services Agency is putting in place to limit their time in the country during the pandemic. The crossings en route to Alaska are limited to five locations – four in B.C. and one in Alberta and drivers have to stick to the most direct route.

Quebec residents living near the provincial border will be allowed to cross over into New Brunswick for day trips, starting Saturday, without having to quarantine for two weeks when they return.

