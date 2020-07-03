Opening deferred for Blockhouse Island border checkpoint

Posted on July 3, 2020

In this July 2018, file photo, boats are moored at the west end of Blockhouse Island in Brockville, Ont. The Canada Border Services Agency has announced border service reductions in response to the coronavirus at 22 ports of entry in Canada. The Blockhouse Island port of entry seasonal opening for boats and planes is delayed indefinitely. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – The seasonal opening of the Canadian port of entry at Blockhouse Island in Brockville has been deferred indefinitely.

It’s part of a country-wide service reduction by the Canada Border Services Agency in response to the coronavirus.

The CBSA announced today that, in addition to Blockhouse, another 21 ports of entry would have service reductions either through reduced hours or deferrals.

The changes go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 3.

The Blockhouse Island port of entry normally processes marine and air traffic from May through October.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential traffic since March 21 and the restriction is in place until at least July 21.

