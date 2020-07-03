Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 3, 2020:

There have been 35,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 153 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 30,730 people recovered from the virus while 2,680 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,457,703 of which 13,922 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 104,772. The country has 8,642 deaths from the virus – 177 in British Columbia, 155 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,680 in Ontario, 5,541 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added a new case of COVID-19 Thursday to bring the regional total to 353. The number of deaths remain at 52. There are 300 cases (85 per cent) resolved. There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases.

A newly confirmed positive case in the City of Cornwall was added to the case count Thursday, bringing the regional total to 164. Of those, 145 are resolved. Two people are in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date. The number of tests is 16,798. That’s 741 more than Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford says migrant workers – fearing they made me sent home if they’re positive – are hiding from COVID-19 testing and that’s hampering efforts for on-farm testing in the Windsor-Essex region. Ford urged the workers to get tests and they would not be sent back home.

Five Ontario and Superior Courts of Justice in Eastern Ontario will reopen Monday (July 6) as part of the first phase of a staged reopening of the justice system for certain in-person appearances. They are Cornwall, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa and Pembroke. Plexiglass barriers are been installed throughout the courtrooms and people going into the court will have to wear a face mask.

Dealing with problems of people not social distancing and the “high volume of traffic,” South Dundas is closing its Iroquois and Morrisburg beaches on weekends, starting this weekend, until further notice. They will still be open weekdays.

The U.S. had a new daily high of more than 50,000 cases on Thursday – 10,000 alone in Florida. Forty of 50 states are experiencing increased rates of infection.

The Toronto Blue Jays will start training at Rogers Center on Friday after receiving special permission from the federal government.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.