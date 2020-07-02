Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 2, 2020:

There were no updates to national, provincial or local health unit coronavirus numbers Wednesday due to the Canada Day statutory holiday.

Public health officials are asking people who were on board a WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax last Friday (June 26) to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms. People aboard flight WS 248 may have been exposed to the virus.

Once resistant to wearing a mask, U.S. President Donald Trump is now taking a liking to it, saying it makes him look like the Lone Ranger. His comments come a day after Republican lawmakers suggested he should wear one to set a good example.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was masked up during a stop in Arizona Wednesday – a state that is leading the U.S. in cases per capita – about 558 cases per 100,000 people.

