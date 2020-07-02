Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 2, 2020
Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 2, 2020:
- There were no updates to national, provincial or local health unit coronavirus numbers Wednesday due to the Canada Day statutory holiday.
- Public health officials are asking people who were on board a WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax last Friday (June 26) to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms. People aboard flight WS 248 may have been exposed to the virus.
- Once resistant to wearing a mask, U.S. President Donald Trump is now taking a liking to it, saying it makes him look like the Lone Ranger. His comments come a day after Republican lawmakers suggested he should wear one to set a good example.
- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was masked up during a stop in Arizona Wednesday – a state that is leading the U.S. in cases per capita – about 558 cases per 100,000 people.
Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.
