Heat wave in Leeds-Grenville to last through next week

BROCKVILLE – Another seasonal heat wave is back on as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region Thursday morning.

It says the heat and humidity is going to last through Sunday and is “likely to persist into next week.”

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s but with the humidity it’s going to feel more like the high 30s or closer to 40 degrees.

Overnight lows will be just above 20 degrees.

Environment Canada says people vulnerable to the heat, like young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, should be careful and watch for the signs of heat illness.

Those include dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing or heartbeat and extreme thirst.