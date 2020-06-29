Seniors grants program accepting Leeds-Grenville applications

BROCKVILLE – A provincial grants for seniors program is now accepting applications from organizations in Leeds-Grenville.

In the age of coronavirus, the Seniors Community Grant Program will be focusing more on projects that help older adults stay connected with their community from home.

Local MPP Steve Clark says the program “can help older adults here in Leeds and Grenville maintain their autonomy and independence, while supporting their physical, mental and social well-being.”

The grants are from $1,000 to $100,000 and applications are being accepted until Aug. 7.

The program is open to non-profits, service boards and First Nations groups.