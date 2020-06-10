Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 10, 2020:

There have been 31,090 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 230 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 24,829 people recovered from the virus while 2,464 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 880,398 of which 11,020 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 96,653. The country has 7,897 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 151 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,464 in Ontario, 5,029 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained the same Tuesday with 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 285 cases (95 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (13 resolved).

Three more people have recovered in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 123. The number of confirmed cases stays at 151. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU. Eleven people have died.

Child care centers across the province will be able to open on Friday (June 12). There will be health measures in place and limits on the number of children allowed in each facility. Summer day camps are also being allowed to open but overnight camps are still forbidden.

Saskatchewan will have regular classes at schools this fall. The province’s education minister says in-class learning for kindergarten to Grade 12 will start Sept. 1. The province has had 656 cases and 19 are considered active.

The federal opposition parties want more answers on exactly how much the government is spending on COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has been open and transparent, but would not commit to a fiscal update. The parliamentary budget officer pegs the deficit at $260 billion or more.

A web-based federal government portal is being launched to connect buyers and seller of personal protective equipment.

