Gananoque standoff with despondent man ends safely

Posted on June 10, 2020 by in Gananoque, News // 0 Comments

A Gananoque Police Service cruiser. (Gananoque Police Service/Facebook via Newswatch Group)

GANANOQUE – A man is being treated at a local hospital after a standoff with Gananoque police Tuesday night.

Town police were called to a home in the Victoria Avenue and Second Street area for a man in crisis, the force tweeted around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the accused had threatened police and also said he would hurt himself.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area to keep people away.

Gananoque Police Service and O.P.P. negotiators worked for at least a couple of hours before the man gave up and the situation came to a safe conclusion.

The force tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that the “active situation has been resolved” but barricades around the area would remain in place.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.