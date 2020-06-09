Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 9, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 9, 2020:

There have been 30,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 243 (or 0.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 24,492 people recovered from the virus while 2,450 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 866,889 of which 4,811 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 96,244. The country has 7,835 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 149 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,450 in Ontario, 4,984 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 61 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area was steady Monday at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 285 cases (95 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (13 resolved).

There’s another confirmed coronavirus case in the City of Cornwall, bringing the regional total to 151, involving a person who’s a nursing home worker in Ottawa. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region has 120 resolved cases. There have been 11 deaths to date, two people in hospital with one in ICU.

The next phase – phase two – of reopening Ontario’s economy will start Friday, in certain parts of the province. Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that it will include maximum gatherings of 10 people – up from five – regardless of whether an area is moving to stage two. Also, all houses of worship across the province will be allowed to open with social distancing measures in place and a maximum occupancy of 30 per cent of the building’s capacity.

The provincial government will introduce legislation to temporarily halt evictions of commercial tenants in order to protect businesses affected by COVID-19. If approved, it would also reverse evictions on or after June 3 for those businesses eligible for federal or provincial rent assistance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a limited exemption for immediate family members, such as a spouse or child, to come to Canada and reunite with their family. Trudeau says those coming will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says bars and restaurants will be allowed to temporarily extend the sizes of their patios or build new ones once they are allowed to reopen. This will allow customers and workers to maintain social distancing. Right now, they are closed under the provincial order until at least June 19. The patio extensions or add-ons will have to still meet municipal approval and will be allowed until Jan. 1, 2021.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.