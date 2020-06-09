Gratitude shown for Grenville County O.P.P.

KEMPTVILLE – An O.P.P. officer at the Grenville County O.P.P. got a special delivery from a local community supporter recently.

Emily, who is “seven and three-quarters years old,” delivered a letter of thanks to Acting Insp. Nancy Graves and others at the detachment.

It read (sic): “Canada: Thank you for ceping are contry safe and strong. We apesheat what you have done. Life would be different with you on are side. Safe and strong.”

She “wanted police to know how much she valued the Grenville County officers.”

In return, Graves presented her with a Junior Constable’s Promise certificate.