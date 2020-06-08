Region will move to Ontario’s stage two Friday

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area will be moving to the next stage of reopening the Ontario economy.

First, Premier Doug Ford announced that the entire province will see gatherings of up to 10 people – an increase from five – starting Friday.

Also, all houses of worship across the province will be allowed to open with social distancing measures in place and a maximum occupancy of 30 per cent of the building’s capacity.

Second, as for the next phase, the LGL area is among two dozen health unit jurisdictions across the province that will be able to gradually reopen.

The services reopening include:

Outdoor dine-in at restaurants and bars, like patios, curbside, parking lots and properties next to establishments.

Select personal and personal care services like barber shops, tattoo parlours, hair salons and beauty salons

Shopping malls will be under existing restrictions but food courts will be able to offer take-out and outdoor dining only.

Tour and guide services such as bus and boat tourism and wine tasting tours.

Splash pads, wading pools and swimming pools

Camping at private campgrounds

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

Outdoor-only recreational facilities for outdoor team sports where physical distancing can take place

Weddings and funerals with limits on social gatherings limited to 10 people.

Stage two doesn’t take effect until 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 12.