Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 8, 2020:

There have been 30,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 415 (192 + 223 due to lab reporting delay) (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 24,252 people recovered from the virus while 2,426 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 851,532 of which 6,779 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 95,699. The country has 7,800 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 146 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,426 in Ontario, 4,978 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 61 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. There are 283 cases (94 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (12 resolved). The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had one more resolved case in Prescott-Russell Sunday, bringing the total resolved cases in the region to 119. The number of confirmed cases remains at 150.

