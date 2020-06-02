Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 2, 2020:

There have been 28,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 404 cases (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 22,153 people recovered from the virus while 2,276 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 732,720 of which 6,427 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 91,705. The country has 7,326 deaths from the virus – 165 in British Columbia, 143 in Alberta, 11 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,276 in Ontario, 4,661 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 60 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another case over the weekend to bring the total to 343 confirmed cases. The number of deaths remain at 50. Ninety-four per cent of cases (274) recovered. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there were 21 in the central region (20 resolved), 13 in the west (10 resolved) and 13 in the east (10 resolved).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one newly diagnosed case on Monday, bringing the total to 149 cases in the region. Of those, 115 cases are resolved.

The federal government will be fast-tracking Federal Gas Tax money by handing out $2.2 billion to Canada’s cities sooner to help with cash flow troubles.

Premier Doug Ford says reopening the economy by region is “very complicated” and they are still getting input from stakeholders.

The province has launched a $9 million COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for low income families. It will be a one-time payment to pay down electricity debt incurred during the COVID-19 period. Applications will start in July through local utilities. There’s a similar $8 million program for small business.

