Man seriously injured in North Grenville motorcycle crash

HALLVILLE – A North Dundas man is in hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash on a road in North Grenville near the municipal border with North Dundas.

Provincial police say the collision happened Tuesday night (May 26) on Bennett Road after a motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle.

A 27-year-old man from Mountain was taken to hospital by Leeds-Grenville EMS with serious non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.