Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 22, 2020

There have been 24,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 413 cases (or 1.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 18,509 people recovered from the virus while 1,993 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 577,682 of which 5,051 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 81,324. The country has 6,152 deaths from the virus – 152 in British Columbia, 132 in Alberta, seven in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,993 in Ontario, 3,800 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 58 in Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 numbers in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained stable Thursday with 336 confirmed cases and 49 deaths. Sixty-eight per cent of COVID-19 cases (195) have recovered. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 21 in the central area (17 recovered), 12 in the west (10 recovered) and 10 in the east (seven recovered).

A coronavirus outbreak at another long term care facility was declared Thursday as the Eastern Ontario Health Unit added one new coronavirus case. The total confirmed cases to 142 with 81 resolved. The latest outbreak is at Maxville Manor where one resident tested positive for the virus. The number of deaths is stable at 10.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $75 million for organizations that help Indigenous people living in urban areas and off-reserve. That’s more than the previous commitment of $15 million.

Ottawa-based Shopify is moving to a permanent remote-work model for most of its employees with the head of the company says it’s now “digital-by-default.”

Brockville RibFest has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was usually held the first week of August. The 20 edition is expected to go next year.

