Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 20, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 20, 2020:

There have been 22,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 427 cases (or 1.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 17,898 people recovered from the virus while 1,919 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 559,794 of which 2,294 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 79,112. The country has 5,912 deaths from the virus – 146 in British Columbia, 128 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,919 in Ontario, 3,647 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 56 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another eight cases over the weekend to bring the total to 335 cases. The number of deaths remain at 48. Sixty-six per cent of COVID-19 cases have recovered. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 21 in the central area (17 recovered), 12 in the west (10 recovered) and 10 in the east (seven recovered).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added one new case and an additional hospitalization to its numbers Tuesday, bringing the number of cases in the region to 141. The number of deaths remains at 10. The number of resolved cases also increases from 73 to 74.

Ontario schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Online learning will continue, Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday. The province also announced that overnight summer camps will remain closed. Child care centers will begin reopening once the province reaches Stage 2. No dates are set for Stage 2.

Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend the border closure to non-essential traffic for another 30 days, until June 21.

The province has announced an independent commission to look into Ontario’s long term care system and its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission will begin its work in September.

In its recognition of truckers, ONroute has extended it free coffee Wednesdays to professional drivers from today (May 20) until Canada Day (July 1).

