Prescott man killed by train near Iroquois

IROQUOIS – A man in his 50s is dead after being struck by a freight train.

The collision happened on the Canadian National Railway tracks near Marine Station Road, about seven kilometers west of the town around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Provincial police say the 54-year-old man from Prescott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim’s name is not being released “due to the nature of the case,” but nothing criminal is suspected.

Trains were stopped in the area for the police investigation, involving forensics and the regional coroner, but operations have since returned to normal.